The flags of the Ukrainian Navy were hoisted on the boats Irpin and Reni, which were donated by Estonia

On the occasion of the inclusion of the Irpin and Reni boats in the Ukrainian Navy, a ritual of raising the Naval Flags of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was held. The ceremony, led by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, was attended by a delegation from the Republic of Estonia, headed by Commodore Jüri Saska, Commander of the Estonian Navy - the statement said.

It is noted that the names of the boats donated by Estonia were assigned by order of the Navy Command in honor of the hero city of Irpin and the city of Reni, whose port is the closest to Estonia.

"Participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen soldiers and civilians who died as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and lit memorial candles," the Navy said.

The commanders of the boats solemnly raised them on the flagpoles of the Irpin and Reni boats, and the guests had the opportunity to get acquainted with the equipment of the boats, their running qualities and see the consequences of enemy attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure during the crossing.

"The Irpin and Reni boats will perform combat missions, including the protection of civilian shipping," the Navy summarized.

