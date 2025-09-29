Russian 'Elektrodetal' plant hit by 'Neptune' missile - Ukrainian Navy
Kyiv • UNN
Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, reported a successful 'Neptune' missile strike on the Karachevsky 'Elektrodetal' plant in Russia. This attack disabled another link in the enemy's supply chain.
According to the commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the Russian Karachevsky Electrodental plant was hit by a "Neptune" missile overnight, he announced on Monday on Facebook, writes UNN.
We are adjusting the work of Russian defense plants. Overnight, our "Neptune" accurately hit the Russian Karachevsky Electrodental plant.
The Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized: "One more link in the enemy's supply chain is gone."
"Everything that works for the war against Ukraine will be destroyed!" - Neizhpapa stressed.
