General Staff confirms hit to Elektrodetal plant in Russia's Bryansk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the enterprise that manufactures products for military needs, - OJSC "Karachevsky Zavod "Elektrodetal" in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the capabilities of the enemy's occupation army, on September 29, units of missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, launched four projectiles at OJSC "Karachevsky Zavod "Elektrodetal" (Karachev, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation) during a missile strike. The flight range is over 240 kilometers. - reported the General Staff.

The Karachevsky Zavod "Elektrodetal", as stated, produces a variety of electrical connectors for military and general industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency, and combined connectors. The products are used in aerospace, electronics, instrumentation, and other industries. These include, in particular, connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations and other systems, as well as components for various measuring instruments.

Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the object. The results of the damage are being clarified. - indicated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Damage to the "Elektrodetal" plant in Russia's Bryansk region: the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance