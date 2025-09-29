Damage to the "Elektrodetal" plant in Russia's Bryansk region: the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance
Kyiv • UNN
The plant is part of the Russian military-industrial complex, and its products are actively used by the enemy army.
The affected Karachevsky "Elektrodetal" plant in Russia's Bryansk region is part of the Russian military-industrial complex, without which the assembly and repair of modern Russian weapons are disrupted. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.
Details
The Karachevsky "Elektrodetal" plant in Russia's Bryansk region has been hit. It specializes in the production of electrical connectors and terminals – basic elements for military equipment.
He noted that the plant's products are used in: missile control systems, aviation and space technology, tanks, armored personnel carriers and other armored vehicles, communication systems and control devices.
In fact, "Elektrodetal" is part of the Russian military-industrial complex, without which the assembly and repair of modern Russian weapons are disrupted. The plant produces tens of thousands of types of connectors that go into closed-loop electronics of combat systems.
Addition
Monitoring channels and ASTRA reported that the city of Bryansk in Russia came under attack on the night of September 29. Preliminary reports indicate a hit on an industrial plant.
Preliminary, according to monitoring channels, the Karachevsky "Elektrodetal" plant in Russia's Bryansk region was reportedly hit.