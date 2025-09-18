$41.190.02
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources

Long-range SBU drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit of the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan. This led to a fire and a black column of smoke rising over the territory of one of Russia's largest petrochemical plants.

Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources

SBU long-range drones caused a "bavovna" (explosion) at one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical plants - "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat". The drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit - the heart of the plant. This was reported by UNN sources in the SBU.

SBU long-range drones reached as far as Bashkortostan and caused a loud "bavovna" (explosion) at one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical plants.

- the interlocutor reported on the deep strike at 1400 km.

In the morning, local Telegram channels began to write about the attack on Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat LLC.

"According to preliminary information, the drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit - the heart of the plant. It first cleans oil from water and salts, and then converts it into gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and fuel oil. A strong fire and a black column of smoke are observed on the plant's territory," the source said.

The fact of damage to the refinery was also confirmed by representatives of the Bashkortostan authorities.

"The SBU systematically cuts off the flow of petrodollars into Russia's military budget. Each 'bavovna' (explosion) at a Russian refinery reduces the aggressor's ability to fight against Ukraine. Deep strikes deep into Russia demonstrate: there are no longer safe regions for the enemy," an informed source in the SBU reported.

Addition

Russia reported a drone attack on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant in Bashkortostan.

SOF confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery in the Russian Federation18.09.25, 11:31 • 1438 views

Reuters reported that Russian oil pipeline monopolist "Transneft" warned producers about the possibility of production cuts after drone attacks on critical export ports and refineries.

Anna Murashko

