Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources

SBU long-range drones caused a "bavovna" (explosion) at one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical plants - "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat". The drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit - the heart of the plant. This was reported by UNN sources in the SBU.

SBU long-range drones reached as far as Bashkortostan and caused a loud "bavovna" (explosion) at one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical plants. - the interlocutor reported on the deep strike at 1400 km.

In the morning, local Telegram channels began to write about the attack on Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat LLC.

"According to preliminary information, the drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit - the heart of the plant. It first cleans oil from water and salts, and then converts it into gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and fuel oil. A strong fire and a black column of smoke are observed on the plant's territory," the source said.

The fact of damage to the refinery was also confirmed by representatives of the Bashkortostan authorities.

"The SBU systematically cuts off the flow of petrodollars into Russia's military budget. Each 'bavovna' (explosion) at a Russian refinery reduces the aggressor's ability to fight against Ukraine. Deep strikes deep into Russia demonstrate: there are no longer safe regions for the enemy," an informed source in the SBU reported.

Addition

