SOF confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery in the Russian Federation

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Volgograd Oil Refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

On the night of September 18, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces hit the Volgograd Oil Refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. - reported the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As stated, the Volgograd Oil Refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the enemy's armed forces. This refinery is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. The annual processing volume is 15.7 million tons, which is 5.6% of all oil refining in the Russian Federation.

"According to preliminary information, the refinery's operations have been stopped," the report says.

"The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions to stop the enemy. Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the limit!" - emphasized the SOF.

General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia