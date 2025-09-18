SOF confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery in the Russian Federation

$41.180.06
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 3832 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 6708 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 30716 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
September 17, 05:46 PM • 37933 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 30864 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 30051 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 33733 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 40053 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41864 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 41048 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina Sokolova
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal Affairs
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil district
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 3846 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
SOF confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery in the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery on September 18, 2025. This refinery is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation, and its operation has been stopped.

SOF confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery in the Russian Federation

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Volgograd Oil Refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

On the night of September 18, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces hit the Volgograd Oil Refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

- reported the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As stated, the Volgograd Oil Refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the enemy's armed forces. This refinery is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. The annual processing volume is 15.7 million tons, which is 5.6% of all oil refining in the Russian Federation.

"According to preliminary information, the refinery's operations have been stopped," the report says.

"The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions to stop the enemy. Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the limit!" - emphasized the SOF.

General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia16.09.25, 10:46 • 17934 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine