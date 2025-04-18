In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack has risen to 51. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov, and Kharkiv City Mayor, Igor Terekhov.

54 injured in morning rocket attack on Kharkiv - written by Igor Terekhov at 07:10.

"At this moment, 13 people have been hospitalized in city hospitals, including two children,"- Oleg Sinegubov reported.

4 people are in serious condition - Syniehubov's message says.

According to him, doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Recall

In the morning of April 18, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with missiles. City authorities reported a hit on a multi-story building. The enemy struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles with cluster munitions.

