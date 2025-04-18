Explosions rang out in Sumy: there are dead and injured as a result of the UAV attack

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 18790 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 34811 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101137 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74222 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81211 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 79038 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64082 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54332 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56242 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58465 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
3.9m/s
45%
Popular news

A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

April 17, 09:40 PM • 16994 views

The occupiers have blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge: what is known

12:38 AM • 18299 views

Macron announced a new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

01:13 AM • 20782 views

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

02:32 AM • 19649 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

04:28 AM • 20115 views
Publications

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

05:00 AM • 18772 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101114 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 75821 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 89767 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 128446 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Andriy Yermak

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Paris

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

05:50 AM • 42 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 14413 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 27716 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 31327 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 125670 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

ATACMS

Telegram

Explosions rang out in Sumy: there are dead and injured as a result of the UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4878 views

On April 18, explosions rang out in Sumy during an air raid. An enemy UAV hit a building, destroying the roof. Preliminary, one person died, another turned to medics.

Explosions rang out in Sumy: there are dead and injured as a result of the UAV attack

On Friday, April 18, explosions were heard in Sumy during an air raid. As a result of the enemy UAV attack, one person died, there are injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the acting Sumy City Mayor Artem Kobzar.

All three "Shaheds" hit the same room. The building was damaged, the roof was destroyed. Preliminary reports indicate one death. Another person sought medical help

- said the official.

He added that all relevant services are working at the scene.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Shahed-136
Sums
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,667.60
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,584.57