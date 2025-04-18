Explosions rang out in Sumy: there are dead and injured as a result of the UAV attack

On Friday, April 18, explosions were heard in Sumy during an air raid. As a result of the enemy UAV attack, one person died, there are injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the acting Sumy City Mayor Artem Kobzar.

All three "Shaheds" hit the same room. The building was damaged, the roof was destroyed. Preliminary reports indicate one death. Another person sought medical help - said the official.

He added that all relevant services are working at the scene.