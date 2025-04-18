The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

Ryan Gosling and Sean Levy's film "Star Wars" (Star Wars) under the official title "Star Wars: Starfighter" (Star Wars: Starfighter) will be released in May 2027, Variety reports, writes UNN.

Details

Lucasfilm confirmed that the star will "lead" the new part of "Star Wars" called "Star Wars: Starfighter" with director Sean Levy. Production of the film is scheduled to begin in the fall, and Disney has set a release date of May 28, 2027.

After numerous reports of Gosling and Levy's commitment to the Star Wars project, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative director Dave Filoni officially unveiled plans for Starfighter on Friday morning at the annual Star Wars Celebration event.

The publication can also confirm that Jonathan Tropper wrote the script for the film. Tropper has already written previous films for Levy ("The Adam Project", "This Is Where I Leave You") and is the creator of the Apple TV+ series "Friends & Neighbors" (Your Friends & Neighbours).

Gosling and Levy appeared on the Star Wars Celebration broadcast to, as the publication writes, further tease the project, with Gosling wearing a cap that read "Never tell me the odds".

"Being here and seeing you all inspires me even more to do this. There is so much creativity and imagination in this room, and so much love. This is such a great reminder of how much movies can mean to us, especially how much these movies mean to us," Gosling told the screaming audience at the end of the presentation. - The Force is a mysterious thing, but since I'm here, the Force is the fans. All we can hope for is "May the fans be with us."

"We're fans too," Levy said. "Obviously, there's a connection between these stories and the audience, but we've spent our lives in this audience. We know how important this is."

The standalone film, which focuses on new characters in the Star Wars universe, takes place approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, which concluded the Skywalker saga and is currently the latest feature film in the Star Wars timeline. Other casting details were not reported.

Supplement

The project marks Levy's directorial follow-up to Marvel Studios' mega-hit comedy action film Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide after its release in July 2024 and became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Gosling was last seen in the action-packed romantic comedy The Fall Guy, which was released in May 2024. "Starfighter" is a new leap for the actor, who usually doesn't like franchises, and whose few encounters with intellectual property ("Barbie", "Blade Runner 2049") were less successful with audiences than the ubiquitous (and incredibly profitable) "Star Wars" franchise, the publication writes.

"Starfighter" will be released just one year after the release of the next Star Wars theatrical film, The Mandalorian & Grogu. This film, a theatrical continuation of the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian", has already completed principal photography and will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. It will be the first Star Wars feature film since the premiere of Skywalker. Ascension" in December 2019.