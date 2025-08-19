Woman killed in Russian artillery shelling of Nikopol
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Nikopol on August 19, killing one woman. Another resident of the city was injured and hospitalized.
On the evening of August 19, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Nikopol, killing a woman. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.
In Nikopol, Russians killed a woman. Her life was cut short by enemy artillery shelling. Condolences to the family of the deceased. Another resident was injured. She was taken to the hospital. A five-story building in the city was damaged.
Recall
On August 12, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones, damaging houses and power lines. A 55-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.