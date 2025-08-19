Woman killed in Russian artillery shelling of Nikopol

On the evening of August 19, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Nikopol, killing a woman. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

In Nikopol, Russians killed a woman. Her life was cut short by enemy artillery shelling. Condolences to the family of the deceased. Another resident was injured. She was taken to the hospital. A five-story building in the city was damaged. - the message says.

Recall

On August 12, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones, damaging houses and power lines. A 55-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.