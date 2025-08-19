Woman killed in Russian artillery shelling of Nikopol

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 34331 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 57090 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 54371 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 54156 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 36056 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 27542 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 94146 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 71905 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 85601 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103421 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.1m/s
56%
749mm
Popular news
Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The TimesAugust 19, 08:24 AM • 7224 views
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 19, 08:51 AM • 12097 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 35636 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 44851 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 8196 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 57157 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 54441 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 54225 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 44905 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 36099 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 8224 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 35676 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 108742 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 61949 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 118224 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Instagram
United States dollar
Euro

Woman killed in Russian artillery shelling of Nikopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Russian troops shelled Nikopol on August 19, killing one woman. Another resident of the city was injured and hospitalized.

Woman killed in Russian artillery shelling of Nikopol

On the evening of August 19, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Nikopol, killing a woman. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

In Nikopol, Russians killed a woman. Her life was cut short by enemy artillery shelling. Condolences to the family of the deceased. Another resident was injured. She was taken to the hospital. A five-story building in the city was damaged.

- the message says.

Recall

On August 12, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones, damaging houses and power lines. A 55-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Nikopol, Ukraine