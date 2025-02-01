Russian army damaged a hospital in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a patient was injured

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district at night, damaging a hospital, a sports school and residential buildings, and injuring a 79-year-old patient, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lysak, the aggressor continued to attack Nikopol district in the evening. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, attacking Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities.

According to the head of the RMA, a sports school, 2 apartment buildings and a private house, an outbuilding, a garage, and greenhouses were damaged.

"According to the updated information, a hospital was also damaged during the night shelling of Nikopol. [A 79-year-old woman was injured. She has abrasions on her face," said Lysak.

