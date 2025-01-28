Three injured in Russian attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a child among them

Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded in the Dnipro region as a result of an attack by Russian troops, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

An 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were injured in Synelnykivka district as a result of an enemy attack," Lysak wrote.

According to him, all of them were hospitalized. Doctors assess the condition of the wounded as "moderate".

The enemy's damage is being investigated.

65 drones out of 100 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine