Three injured in Russian attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a child among them

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 78388 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96535 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107385 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110344 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103751 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53126 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118659 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113278 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29682 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78388 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130634 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134725 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156379 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23802 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27285 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113278 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118659 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140034 views
Three injured in Russian attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a child among them

Three injured in Russian attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a child among them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23921 views

Three civilians were wounded as a result of an enemy attack in Sinelnykivka district - an 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman. All the victims were hospitalized, their condition is assessed as moderate.

Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded in the Dnipro region as a result of an attack by Russian troops, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

An 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were injured in Synelnykivka district as a result of an enemy attack," Lysak wrote.

According to him, all of them were hospitalized. Doctors assess the condition of the wounded as "moderate".

The enemy's damage is being investigated.

65 drones out of 100 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine28.01.25, 10:14 • 30261 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast

