65 drones out of 100 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 44266 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76523 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104272 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107464 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126006 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102849 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131384 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103645 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113357 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

65 drones out of 100 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

65 drones out of 100 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30261 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 Shahed drones and imitator drones from different directions. Air defense forces destroyed 65 UAVs and damaged infrastructure in seven regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones overnight, destroying 65 drones in 13 regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 28, the enemy attacked with 100 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.30, 65 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions. 28 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without negative consequences), two of them flew in the direction of Russia and Belarus. One drone is still in the air, combat work continues!

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

"As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs, buildings of private enterprises, infrastructure facilities, apartment and private houses, and vehicles were damaged. There were no casualties, and the victims are being helped. Special services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

Museum of vintage cars suffered from Russian attack in Kyiv region: 9 exhibits destroyed28.01.25, 08:55 • 107113 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

