65 drones out of 100 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones overnight, destroying 65 drones in 13 regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 28, the enemy attacked with 100 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.30, 65 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions. 28 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without negative consequences), two of them flew in the direction of Russia and Belarus. One drone is still in the air, combat work continues! - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

"As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs, buildings of private enterprises, infrastructure facilities, apartment and private houses, and vehicles were damaged. There were no casualties, and the victims are being helped. Special services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

Museum of vintage cars suffered from Russian attack in Kyiv region: 9 exhibits destroyed