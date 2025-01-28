Museum of vintage cars suffered from Russian attack in Kyiv region: 9 exhibits destroyed

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 65977 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88825 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106168 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109222 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128983 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103320 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133513 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103711 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113394 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116965 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101851 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 45204 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117106 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51086 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111642 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 65977 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128983 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133513 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155478 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18322 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22648 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111642 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117106 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139661 views
Museum of vintage cars suffered from Russian attack in Kyiv region: 9 exhibits destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107114 views

A UAV attack damaged a vintage car museum, destroying 9 vehicles and damaging 27 others. Damage was also reported in three districts of the region, with no civilian casualties.

In Kyiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops, a vintage car museum was damaged, where 9 vehicles were preliminarily destroyed and 27 damaged, damage was also recorded in three districts of the region, and there were no casualties among the population, the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said on Tuesday and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the regional police showed the consequences on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of an enemy UAV attack in the region, the wreckage of the downed target damaged the building that housed the vintage car museum. Rescuers extinguished the fire over an area of 600 m2. Preliminary, 9 vehicles were destroyed and 27 damaged in the hangar," Kalashnyk wrote.

He also said that the consequences of the attack were recorded in three other districts of the region. Two private houses, 3 non-residential buildings, and 3 cars were damaged.

"There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," Kalashnyk said.

According to the police, "at 08:50 a.m., a non-residential building caught fire in one of the districts, and two more private houses were partially destroyed. Also in other areas, three civilian cars, three buildings were damaged and a vintage car museum caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the 600-square-meter fire. The fire damaged 27 vehicles and completely destroyed nine cars.

According to the State Emergency Service, the consequences of an enemy attack have been eliminated in the Kyiv region. "At night and in the morning, rescuers worked to eliminate the consequences of an attack by enemy UAVs in four districts of the region," the agency said.

Cherkasy region was attacked by Russia at night, Uman reports problems with electricity28.01.25, 08:25 • 36051 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar

