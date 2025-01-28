Museum of vintage cars suffered from Russian attack in Kyiv region: 9 exhibits destroyed

In Kyiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops, a vintage car museum was damaged, where 9 vehicles were preliminarily destroyed and 27 damaged, damage was also recorded in three districts of the region, and there were no casualties among the population, the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said on Tuesday and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the regional police showed the consequences on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of an enemy UAV attack in the region, the wreckage of the downed target damaged the building that housed the vintage car museum. Rescuers extinguished the fire over an area of 600 m2. Preliminary, 9 vehicles were destroyed and 27 damaged in the hangar," Kalashnyk wrote.

He also said that the consequences of the attack were recorded in three other districts of the region. Two private houses, 3 non-residential buildings, and 3 cars were damaged.

"There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," Kalashnyk said.

According to the police, "at 08:50 a.m., a non-residential building caught fire in one of the districts, and two more private houses were partially destroyed. Also in other areas, three civilian cars, three buildings were damaged and a vintage car museum caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the 600-square-meter fire. The fire damaged 27 vehicles and completely destroyed nine cars.

According to the State Emergency Service, the consequences of an enemy attack have been eliminated in the Kyiv region. "At night and in the morning, rescuers worked to eliminate the consequences of an attack by enemy UAVs in four districts of the region," the agency said.

