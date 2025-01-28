Cherkasy region was attacked by Russia at night, Uman reports problems with electricity

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 48911 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 78910 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104641 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107810 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131803 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103661 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113365 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100512 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 33370 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114868 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 39127 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109365 views
02:39 PM • 48940 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131806 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164184 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154116 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 9980 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 15510 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109365 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114868 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139112 views
Cherkasy region was attacked by Russia at night, Uman reports problems with electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36051 views

Following the night attack by Russian troops in Uman region, efforts are underway to restore electricity and heat supply. Water supply and sewerage are running on generators, and there are no casualties.

Cherkasy region was attacked by Russian troops at night, after the enemy attack in Uman district, work is underway to restore electricity and heat supply, water supply and sewage are functioning on generators, said on Tuesday the head of Cherkasy RMA Igor Taburets and the mayor of Uman Iryna Pletneva, UNN reports.

Details

"This night in Cherkasy region also passed with lingering anxiety. Air defense forces were working in the region. However, the enemy attacks had consequences for Uman region. All services are working to stabilize the situation in the utility sector as soon as possible. The most important thing is that people are safe," RMA Chairman Taburets wrote on Telegram.

The mayor of Uman clarified on Facebook that "power engineers are working to restore power supply; Umanvodokanal is working on generators, water is supplied to homes, sewer systems are working; Umanneteplokomunenergo is working to establish heat supply to your homes.

According to the head of the RMA, an emergency response headquarters has been deployed to coordinate actions on the ground.

Cherkasy region was attacked by Russian drones: the enemy targeted infrastructure, the bus station in Cherkasy was damaged23.10.24, 10:33 • 18679 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
cherkasyCherkassy
umanUman

