Cherkasy region was attacked by Russia at night, Uman reports problems with electricity

Cherkasy region was attacked by Russian troops at night, after the enemy attack in Uman district, work is underway to restore electricity and heat supply, water supply and sewage are functioning on generators, said on Tuesday the head of Cherkasy RMA Igor Taburets and the mayor of Uman Iryna Pletneva, UNN reports.

"This night in Cherkasy region also passed with lingering anxiety. Air defense forces were working in the region. However, the enemy attacks had consequences for Uman region. All services are working to stabilize the situation in the utility sector as soon as possible. The most important thing is that people are safe," RMA Chairman Taburets wrote on Telegram.

The mayor of Uman clarified on Facebook that "power engineers are working to restore power supply; Umanvodokanal is working on generators, water is supplied to homes, sewer systems are working; Umanneteplokomunenergo is working to establish heat supply to your homes.

According to the head of the RMA, an emergency response headquarters has been deployed to coordinate actions on the ground.

Cherkasy region was attacked by Russian drones: the enemy targeted infrastructure, the bus station in Cherkasy was damaged