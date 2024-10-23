Cherkasy region was attacked by Russian drones: the enemy targeted infrastructure, the bus station in Cherkasy was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Cherkasy region with drones, damaging infrastructure, including the bus station in Cherkasy. Air defense forces and mobile groups destroyed 6 attack UAVs, but there were hits on civilian objects.
Cherkasy region was attacked by Russian troops with drones, the enemy targeted infrastructure facilities, there is damage, including the building of the bus station in Cherkasy, and drones were shot down, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"Since nightfall, our Cherkasy region has been under enemy fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This is the most important thing. The air defense forces, our mobile fire groups and electronic warfare countermeasures destroyed 6 attack UAVs. However, we also had some hits," said Taburets.
Cherkasy district. Here, the occupants targeted infrastructure facilities. We are establishing the damage caused. In particular, the building of a completely civilian bus station in the regional center was damaged. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. The administrative building of a private company and vehicles were also damaged
According to him, in Zolotonosha district, fragments of Russian hardware damaged the roof of a private home. And in Uman district, a private garage and several cars were destroyed by UAV fragments.
The survey of the territory continues.
Series of explosions in Cherkasy amid warnings of enemy drone attack23.10.24, 08:13 • 17468 views