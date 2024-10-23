Series of explosions in Cherkasy amid warnings of enemy drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Cherkasy reported a series of explosions amid the threat of enemy drones. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of UAV movement in several regions of Ukraine, including Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv.
Details
"A series of explosions occurred in Cherkasy," Suspilne reports.
Cherkasy and a number of other regions are on air alert.
"Cherkasy region. Cherkasy. Attack by enemy drones continues. Take care of your safety!" warned Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Telegram.
Ukrainian Air Force warned of hostile drones in several regions: UAVs from Poltava region to Cherkasy region on a southwestern course; UAVs in southwestern Kharkiv region heading towards Poltava region; UAVs in southern Mykolaiv region moving towards the Black Sea coast in the direction of Odesa region.
