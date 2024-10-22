42 of 60 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine at night
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with 60 drones, 42 of which were shot down. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries, including a child, in the Sumy region. Most of the attack drones were shot down in this region.
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 60 drones, 42 were shot down, 10 more were lost, one drone flew to Belarus, and three flew back to Russia, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 22 (from 20:00 on October 21), the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed UAVs and unidentified drones.
During the night, 60 enemy UAVs were detected in Ukrainian airspace (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation).
The air attack is repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
42 enemy UAVs have been confirmed downed in Sumy, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. Most of the attack UAVs were shot down in Sumy region. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured in the region as a result of the attack, we express our condolences to the families. In addition, 10 Russian drones were lost in the area. One UAV flew to Belarus, three more flew back to Russia. One enemy UAV is in Ukrainian airspace. Combat work continues!
