Three people, including a child, were killed in a drone attack in Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
Three people, including a child, were killed in nighttime attacks by enemy drones on residential buildings in Sumy. The air defense system shot down 25 drones, but the attacks continue, and an apartment building was hit in the morning.
Three people, including a child, were killed by enemy drone strikes on private sector residential buildings in Sumy. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
On October 22, in the sky over Sumy region, air defense successfully shot down 25 enemy drones. However, enemy troops continue to shell Sumy.
In the morning, the enemy attacked a residential apartment building and critical infrastructure facilities. The consequences of the morning attack are currently being clarified.
Unfortunately, three people, including one child, died as a result of nighttime shelling that hit private sector residential buildings in the regional center.
