Civilians killed in Sumy as a result of night attack by enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 22, Sumy was attacked by Shahed drones. The attack struck a private residential sector, there were civilian casualties, the exact number of victims is being clarified.
Unfortunately, there are people killed in Sumy because of the aggression of the occupiers. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
On October 22, at night, the city of Sumy was the target of an enemy air strike, during which Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles were used. The attack hit the private residential sector.
According to preliminary reports, there are civilian casualties, but the exact number of victims is still being determined.
Emergency services are actively working at the scene to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the attack.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that residential buildings were hit as a result of rocket fire in Sumy. One person was taken to the hospital, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
