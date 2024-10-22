Rocket attack damages residential buildings in Sumy: one person injured
Kyiv • UNN
Residential buildings were hit by rocket fire in Sumy. One person was taken to the hospital, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
Residential buildings in Sumy were hit by a rocket attack from a terrorist country. In addition, there is a victim. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Oleksiy Drozdenko, UNN reports.
Details
We are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
The acting mayor of Sumy clarified that one person was taken to hospital as a result of the shelling.
Local authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and follow the messages of emergency services.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that there was an explosion in the city of Sumy.