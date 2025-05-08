$41.450.15
May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

KAB strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman injured, houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1620 views

In the evening of May 7, the enemy struck with KABs on the Novopavlivka community. A 72-year-old woman was injured, houses and a shop were damaged. The enemy also attacked the Velikomykhailivska community and Nikopol region.

KAB strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman injured, houses damaged

On Wednesday evening, May 7, the enemy struck with KABs on the Novopavlivka community of the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, a 72-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

4 private houses and a grocery store were damaged

- said Lysak.

He also informed that the Russian army hit the Velikomykhailiv community with the help of a drone.

A private house was damaged. People survived

- said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

In addition, according to him, attacks on Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery continued. In particular, the aggressor targeted Nikopol and Marganetska community.

"There is damage on the territory of the enterprise, the car was damaged. No one was injured," Lysak summarized.

Recall

In the Novopavlivka direction, FPV drones accurately struck the enemy's Vozrozhdeniye MLRS, which began to be produced for the Russian army in 2023. The installation turned into scrap metal.

The end of the war in Ukraine will show that something went wrong 80 years after World War II - Yermak07.05.25, 22:25 • 3516 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Nikopol, Ukraine
