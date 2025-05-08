KAB strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman injured, houses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In the evening of May 7, the enemy struck with KABs on the Novopavlivka community. A 72-year-old woman was injured, houses and a shop were damaged. The enemy also attacked the Velikomykhailivska community and Nikopol region.
On Wednesday evening, May 7, the enemy struck with KABs on the Novopavlivka community of the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, a 72-year-old woman was injured in the attack.
4 private houses and a grocery store were damaged
He also informed that the Russian army hit the Velikomykhailiv community with the help of a drone.
A private house was damaged. People survived
In addition, according to him, attacks on Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery continued. In particular, the aggressor targeted Nikopol and Marganetska community.
"There is damage on the territory of the enterprise, the car was damaged. No one was injured," Lysak summarized.
Recall
In the Novopavlivka direction, FPV drones accurately struck the enemy's Vozrozhdeniye MLRS, which began to be produced for the Russian army in 2023. The installation turned into scrap metal.
