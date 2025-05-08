On Wednesday evening, May 7, the enemy struck with KABs on the Novopavlivka community of the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, a 72-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

4 private houses and a grocery store were damaged - said Lysak.

He also informed that the Russian army hit the Velikomykhailiv community with the help of a drone.

A private house was damaged. People survived - said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

In addition, according to him, attacks on Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery continued. In particular, the aggressor targeted Nikopol and Marganetska community.

"There is damage on the territory of the enterprise, the car was damaged. No one was injured," Lysak summarized.

Recall

In the Novopavlivka direction, FPV drones accurately struck the enemy's Vozrozhdeniye MLRS, which began to be produced for the Russian army in 2023. The installation turned into scrap metal.

The end of the war in Ukraine will show that something went wrong 80 years after World War II - Yermak