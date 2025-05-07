The end of the war in Ukraine will show that something went wrong 80 years after World War II - Yermak

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 5130 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 17089 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 29381 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 46025 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 41486 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48088 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 43521 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40637 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 96034 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100216 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
57%
747 mm
Popular news

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 23038 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

May 7, 01:08 PM • 36604 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29786 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

03:54 PM • 11466 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

05:20 PM • 13061 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

06:29 PM • 17089 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 96034 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100216 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 93740 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 84967 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29817 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 63320 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 113170 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 109415 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 120191 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

The end of the war in Ukraine will show that something went wrong 80 years after World War II - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1738 views

According to Yermak, the end of the war will show that something went wrong after World War II. Peace talks are possible after a 30-day ceasefire.

The end of the war in Ukraine will show that something went wrong 80 years after World War II - Yermak

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak believes that the end of the war in Ukraine will be a demonstration that so long after the Second World War, something went wrong in the world. Yermak said in an interview with Zeit Online, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the end of the war between russia and Ukraine will show that 80 years after the Second World War "something went wrong".

"But we are strong enough to adhere to international law, to respect the rules that guarantee our freedom, independence and human rights," Yermak said.

Supplement

Yermak stated that peace talks can begin only after a 30-day truce is reached. Yermak said this in an interview with Zeit Online.

Only when there is such a ceasefire can we start peace talks. The United States and our European friends share this belief. Only Russia does not want to do it

- said the head of the OP.

EU has reacted to the possible withdrawal of the US from peace talks: assuring support for Ukraine02.05.25, 16:26 • 3842 views

Yermak considers the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the White House, Donald Trump, to be wonderful. The leaders had the opportunity to honestly and openly discuss important things.

"It was a wonderful meeting, a wonderful conversation between partners. We need to communicate more often in such formats, face-to-face, in order to better understand each other," Yermak said.

Let us remind

On the eve of the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting with the temporary attorney of the United States in Ukraine, Julie Davis, with whom he discussed defense cooperation and the issue of rebuilding Ukraine.

Duda: Trump can stop Russia's aggression and put Putin at the negotiating table06.05.25, 05:51 • 5568 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$61.12
Bitcoin
$96,193.60
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,379.74
Ethereum
$1,796.89