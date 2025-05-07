The end of the war in Ukraine will show that something went wrong 80 years after World War II - Yermak

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak believes that the end of the war in Ukraine will be a demonstration that so long after the Second World War, something went wrong in the world. Yermak said in an interview with Zeit Online, writes UNN.

According to him, the end of the war between russia and Ukraine will show that 80 years after the Second World War "something went wrong".

"But we are strong enough to adhere to international law, to respect the rules that guarantee our freedom, independence and human rights," Yermak said.

Yermak stated that peace talks can begin only after a 30-day truce is reached. Yermak said this in an interview with Zeit Online.

Only when there is such a ceasefire can we start peace talks. The United States and our European friends share this belief. Only Russia does not want to do it - said the head of the OP.

Yermak considers the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the White House, Donald Trump, to be wonderful. The leaders had the opportunity to honestly and openly discuss important things.

"It was a wonderful meeting, a wonderful conversation between partners. We need to communicate more often in such formats, face-to-face, in order to better understand each other," Yermak said.

On the eve of the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting with the temporary attorney of the United States in Ukraine, Julie Davis, with whom he discussed defense cooperation and the issue of rebuilding Ukraine.

