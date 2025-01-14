ukenru
Aggressor country attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region: three injured, including a minor child

Aggressor country attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region: three injured, including a minor child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33116 views

Three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in the nighttime shelling of Nikopol and Marhanets community. Residential buildings, an industrial enterprise and infrastructure were damaged.

On the night of January 14, the aggressor shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region with Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, and used a kamikaze drone to target Nikopol and the Marhanets community. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

As a result, three people were injured in the attack. Among them is a 14-year-old girl who will be treated at home for her injuries, as well as two adults - a 61-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman - who needed hospitalization. Their condition is assessed as moderate.

The shelling also damaged 4 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and power lines. The strike also damaged an industrial enterprise, where a fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. In addition, part of the infrastructure was damaged.

Recall

Currently, the distance from the front line to the borders of Dnipropetrovska oblast has been reduced to less than 7 km. The enemy can strike with guided aerial bombs and artillery at border communities from the territory of Donetsk region.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

