Night attacks on Dnipropetrovs'k region: what is known about the consequences of shelling

In the Dnipro region, private houses were damaged as a result of a night attack by the occupiers. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday night, enemy troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k twice, shelling Marhanets and Pokrovske community with Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. The shelling damaged two private houses and an outbuilding.

In addition, the aggressor struck at the Synelnyk district, but the extent of the damage is currently being determined.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties during the attacks.

In the morning, a unit of the Vostok military group destroyed an enemy drone, probably a Shahed, which was trying to conduct reconnaissance or attack in the region.

The enemy shelled three communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region: what is known about the consequences