The enemy shelled three communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region: what is known about the consequences

During the evening and night, the occupiers continued to shell the Dnipro region using heavy artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, first the Chervonohryhorivska community was attacked, and then Nikopol. The attacks damaged two trade kiosks, but there were no civilian casualties.

The shelling did not stop in the morning, when the aggressor struck the Marhanets community with Grad multiple rocket launchers. The number of victims and the extent of the damage are currently being determined.

No hostile attacks were registered in other areas of Dnipropetrovs'k region yesterday.

