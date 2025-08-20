$41.260.08
August 19, 09:51 PM
Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region came under Russian drone attack, there is a fatality in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

As a result of Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and another injured. A transport enterprise and residential buildings were damaged.

Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region came under Russian drone attack, there is a fatality in the region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad with drones, there is damage to a transport enterprise, in Nikopol region, due to Russian attacks, one person died and another was wounded, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"In the evening, the enemy attacked Pavlohrad with drones. A fire broke out. There is damage on the territory of a transport enterprise. There were no casualties or injuries," Lysak wrote.

The head of the OVA also reported that enemy strikes on Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery do not stop. As a result of these strikes, Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets communities were affected.

"Unfortunately, one person died, another was injured. An 82-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment. In addition to the multi-story building, 2 private houses were damaged. Both caught fire. The fire truck was also damaged," Lysak noted.

Also, according to him, an enemy UAV hit the Brahynivka community of Synelnykove district. As a result, three private houses were damaged. There were no casualties.

"Air defenders destroyed four enemy drones over the region," the OVA reported.

