One of two ballistic Iskanders and 62 of 93 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

August 19, 09:51 PM • 8288 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 103382 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 92840 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 89795 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 36073 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 99815 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 74367 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 87096 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 104183 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 80677 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hungary stated that the Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operation and warned Ukraine against repeated attacks.
August 19, 09:28 PM • 4190 views
Zelenskyy changed his style for the meeting with Trump: the black suit became a "talisman of happiness" and "hope for peace"
August 19, 10:02 PM • 10204 views
Protected lands in Volyn "went under the hammer" for a pittance: SBI exposed a top official of Derzhheokadastr
August 19, 10:19 PM • 4946 views
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNS
August 20, 12:13 AM • 8820 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal
02:28 AM • 10736 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipes
August 19, 11:20 AM • 71057 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
August 19, 10:33 AM • 56295 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Yulia Svyrydenko
Alexander Van der Bellen
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
United Kingdom
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plans
August 19, 05:03 PM • 19686 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany
August 19, 10:46 AM • 55415 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club
August 19, 05:54 AM • 118712 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
August 18, 05:45 PM • 70099 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
August 17, 11:21 AM • 125916 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Elections
KAB-500
KAB-250

One of two ballistic Iskanders and 62 of 93 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

On the night of August 20, the Russian Federation launched 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 93 drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down one missile and 62 drones.

One of two ballistic Iskanders and 62 of 93 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 93 drones at Ukraine overnight; one missile and 62 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 20 (from 7:30 PM on August 19), the enemy attacked with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea), as well as 93 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 62 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country.  Enemy missile and attack UAV hits were recorded at 20 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian attack affected infrastructure and production facilities in Izmail - RMA20.08.25, 08:26 • 1284 views

Julia Shramko

War
Bryansk Oblast
Anti-aircraft warfare
Shahed 129
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle