One of two ballistic Iskanders and 62 of 93 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 93 drones at Ukraine overnight; one missile and 62 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 20 (from 7:30 PM on August 19), the enemy attacked with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea), as well as 93 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 62 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. Enemy missile and attack UAV hits were recorded at 20 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian attack affected infrastructure and production facilities in Izmail - RMA