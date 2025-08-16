In Dnipropetrovsk region, the body of a woman killed by a Russian air strike was recovered from under the rubble

In the Mezhova community of Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble of a residential building, who died as a result of a KAB strike carried out by the Russian army on August 14. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Today, the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble of a residential building in the Mezhova community. She died due to a KAB strike committed by the enemy on August 14. Condolences to relatives and friends - the message says.

It is also reported that throughout the day, the Russian army shelled Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. It attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove communities.

Communal and agricultural enterprises, infrastructure, and cars were damaged. 4 private houses caught fire.

In the Mezhova community of Synelnykove district, the enemy struck with a KAB and drones.

Fires broke out. 3 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.

According to updated information, at night the aggressor hit the Novopavlivka community with a UAV. Infrastructure was damaged.

On August 15, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak reported about a missile attack on the Dnipro district. One person is preliminarily known to have died.