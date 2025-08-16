In Dnipropetrovsk region, the body of a woman killed by a Russian air strike was recovered from under the rubble

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
01:32 PM • 12006 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 18637 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 23265 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 28030 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 30479 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 39466 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 198673 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 185340 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 140636 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 129181 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
35%
749mm
Popular news
Trump speaks with Zelenskyy and other leaders - White HouseAugust 16, 06:39 AM • 14778 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNNAugust 16, 06:49 AM • 45028 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 26930 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meetingAugust 16, 07:47 AM • 34563 views
Explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia: 11 dead and 130 injuredPhotoAugust 16, 09:33 AM • 18927 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 288530 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 249312 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 254566 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 264596 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 345041 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 26986 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 27764 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 84914 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 154004 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 232473 views
Actual
The Times
Diia (service)
Construction
Train
The Guardian

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the body of a woman killed by a Russian air strike was recovered from under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the body of a woman who died as a result of a KAB strike on August 14 was recovered from under the rubble. The Russian army also attacked Nikopol region with drones and artillery, damaging houses and infrastructure.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the body of a woman killed by a Russian air strike was recovered from under the rubble

In the Mezhova community of Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble of a residential building, who died as a result of a KAB strike carried out by the Russian army on August 14. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Today, the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble of a residential building in the Mezhova community. She died due to a KAB strike committed by the enemy on August 14. Condolences to relatives and friends

- the message says.

It is also reported that throughout the day, the Russian army shelled Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. It attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove communities.

Communal and agricultural enterprises, infrastructure, and cars were damaged. 4 private houses caught fire.

In the Mezhova community of Synelnykove district, the enemy struck with a KAB and drones.

Fires broke out. 3 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.

According to updated information, at night the aggressor hit the Novopavlivka community with a UAV. Infrastructure was damaged.

Recall

On August 15, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak reported about a missile attack on the Dnipro district. One person is preliminarily known to have died.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Serhiy Lysak
KAB-500
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pokrov, Ukraine
Synelnykove
Marhanets
Nikopol, Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle