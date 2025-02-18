European leaders find no quick answer at Ukraine summit amid Trump's remarks - Politico

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

European leaders find no quick answer at Ukraine summit amid Trump's remarks - Politico

European leaders find no quick answer at Ukraine summit amid Trump's remarks - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

At an emergency meeting in Paris, European leaders failed to agree on a common position on sending troops to secure a possible peace deal. France supports the idea, while Poland and Germany oppose it.

An effort by European leaders, led by France, to present a united front on Ukraine "in the face of growing fear" of US President Donald Trump's intentions "failed" on Monday as they "failed to agree to send troops to secure a possible peace deal," Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

French President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency meeting in Brussels after European leaders were shocked to learn that the United States would begin talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, but without inviting representatives from Europe or Ukraine.

"But after a 3.5-hour meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace, the leaders' reaction to the biggest shift in security calculations in decades was disappointing," the newspaper writes.

"We understand that such meetings do not end in decisions," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after the meeting.

The leaders, the newspaper writes, "did not put forward any new common ideas, argued over sending troops to Ukraine and again uttered platitudes about helping Ukraine and increasing defense spending.

"Today in Paris, we reaffirmed that Ukraine deserves peace through strength," said both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Ukraine deserves peace through strength - von der Leyen17.02.25, 23:38 • 49217 views

The main dispute, as the newspaper points out, was "over whether troops would be sent to Ukraine if an agreement to end the war was reached." 

"The United States sent a questionnaire to European NATO countries asking them to state what they are willing to offer to secure a peace agreement and what they expect from the United States. [But no consensus has been reached on this issue," the article says.

France, whose President Emmanuel Macron was the first to propose the idea, and Britain's Keir Starmer support the idea, although Starmer said that this could only happen if the United States also participated in any peacekeeping force.

He insisted on the need for "U.S. support" after peace is secured in Ukraine to "deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again.

But Poland, a frontline state and close ally of Ukraine that has one of the largest armies in Europe, objected.

"We do not plan to send Polish soldiers to Ukraine," Tusk said in Warsaw before leaving for Paris.

Poland will not send troops to Ukraine - Tusk17.02.25, 14:57 • 26577 views

"Poland simply doesn't have the extra capacity to send troops to Ukraine," said a senior Polish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noting that the country has long borders with Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad and Russia-allied Belarus that need to be reinforced by Polish troops. "The French are far away, so they can send soldiers to Ukraine; we are close, so we cannot," the source said.

After the meeting, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that any debate about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine was "absolutely premature" and "extremely inappropriate" while the war is ongoing.

Scholz considers discussion of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine premature17.02.25, 16:44 • 31657 views

Mette Frederiksen from Denmark said that "many, many" things need to be clarified before troops can be sent to Ukraine.

More money

The leaders, as noted, agreed on the need to increase defense spending, which has been steadily increasing over the past decade.

Starmer acknowledged that "the Europeans will have to step up both in terms of spending and the capabilities we provide to Ukraine," while Tusk said that the US-EU defense relationship is entering a "new phase" as Europeans realize the need for more defense spending and greater autonomy.

"Europe has understood the US message that it has to do more on its own," said Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schof, adding, "It is too early to conclude concrete agreements.

Scholz reiterated his support for the EU's proposal to declare a state of emergency to significantly increase defense spending, which von der Leyen supported at the Munich Security Conference last week. Under this proposal, countries would be able to exempt defense spending from EU debt and deficit constraints.

"But despite the anxiety, bordering on panic, that prevailed at the Munich Security Summit last week after US Vice President J.D. Vance's scathing attack on European democracy, most leaders were reluctant to publicly break with the United States, which has been the backbone of the continent's security since 1945," the newspaper writes.

"There should be no division of security and responsibility between Europe and the United States," Scholz said.

Tusk added: "Someone should also say that it is in the interest of Europe and the United States to cooperate as closely as possible.

Europe is ready to “take the lead” in providing security guarantees to Ukraine18.02.25, 04:07 • 105324 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

