Scholz considers discussion of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine premature

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz considers the debate on the participation of Bundeswehr soldiers in a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine premature, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reports, according to UNN .

Details

“It is very important that we realize that, unfortunately, we are still far from that,” Scholz said on the sidelines of a campaign event in Kassel. The question now is how to ensure peace without making decisions over the heads of the Ukrainian people. “For me, it is quite clear that the focus should be on a very strong Ukrainian army, even in peacetime,” Scholz said.

One thing is clear: as long as there is a war, European troops in Ukraine will be out of the question. “And the issues that need to be discussed regarding the security architecture will be discussed when the time comes,” said the German Chancellor.

At the same time, Sky News, citing a spokesman for the German Defense Ministry, reports that Germany “will not shy away” from sending troops to Ukraine after the war

The German government reportedly said it was ready to send troops to support a potential “peacekeeping” mission in Ukraine. A spokesman for the country's defense ministry said that it “will not shy away” if a framework is agreed upon.

However, they said it was too early to go into the details of the proposals.

AddendumAddendum

This comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said earlier that he was ready to deploy “our own troops on the ground, if necessary” in Ukraine if a peace deal with Russia is reached.

Instead, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this morning that his country has “no plans” to send soldiers to such a force.

