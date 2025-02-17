Britain is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure security

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared his readiness and willingness to deploy British troops to Ukraine. This can happen to ensure the implementation of any peace agreement. This was reported by The Telegraph , according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in an exclusive interview with the publication, the Prime Minister said that he does not make frivolous decisions that would put the military of the United Kingdom in "danger.

According to Kier Starmer, this means, in particular, "a readiness and willingness to contribute to Ukraine's security guarantees by deploying our own troops on the ground, if necessary.

The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes continued support for Ukraine's military, where the UK is already committed to £3 billion a year until at least 2030. It also means being ready and willing to contribute to Ukraine's security assurances by deploying our own troops on the ground if necessary - said the British Prime Minister.

Starmer noted that "any role in helping to ensure the security of Ukraine helps to ensure the security of our continent and the security of this country.

The British prime minister is convinced that the end of the war cannot be a temporary pause before a new attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But any role in helping to guarantee the security of Ukraine is helping to guarantee the security of our continent and the security of this country. The end of this war, when it comes, cannot be just a temporary pause before Putin attacks again - The Telegraph quotes the politician as saying .

The politician believes that the UK can play a "unique role" as a bridge between Europe and the US in the peace process in Ukraine.

Starmer also confirmed his participation in an emergency summit with European leaders in Paris on Monday, which was convened by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to The Telegraph, this is "the first time he has explicitly stated that he is considering deploying British peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Recall

On Monday, February 17, French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a summit of European defense powers in Paris. It will aim to demand that the United States stop excluding Europe and Kyiv from the negotiation process, discuss Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO, and more.

