Britain is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure security

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 915 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 44799 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69763 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104869 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72956 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100922 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113051 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152889 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109659 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84450 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51303 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79001 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37471 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104869 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116781 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143577 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175935 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37471 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79001 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134094 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136000 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164275 views
Britain is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48280 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine to ensure peace agreements. The UK plans to play a leading role in ensuring Ukraine's security and allocates 3 billion pounds annually until 2030.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared his readiness and willingness to deploy British troops to Ukraine. This can happen to ensure the implementation of any peace agreement. This was reported by The Telegraph , according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in an exclusive interview with the publication, the Prime Minister said that he does not make frivolous decisions that would put the military of the United Kingdom in "danger.

According to Kier Starmer, this means, in particular, "a readiness and willingness to contribute to Ukraine's security guarantees by deploying our own troops on the ground, if necessary.

The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes continued support for Ukraine's military, where the UK is already committed to £3 billion a year until at least 2030. It also means being ready and willing to contribute to Ukraine's security assurances by deploying our own troops on the ground if necessary

- said the British Prime Minister.

Starmer noted that "any role in helping to ensure the security of Ukraine helps to ensure the security of our continent and the security of this country.

The British prime minister is convinced that the end of the war cannot be a temporary pause before a new attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But any role in helping to guarantee the security of Ukraine is helping to guarantee the security of our continent and the security of this country. The end of this war, when it comes, cannot be just a temporary pause before Putin attacks again

- The Telegraph quotes the politician as saying .

The politician believes that the UK can play a "unique role" as a bridge between Europe and the US in the peace process in Ukraine.

Starmer also confirmed his participation in an emergency summit with European leaders in Paris on Monday, which was convened by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to The Telegraph, this is "the first time he has explicitly stated that he is considering deploying British peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Recall

On Monday, February 17, French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a summit of European defense powers in Paris. It will aim to demand that the United States stop excluding Europe and Kyiv from the negotiation process, discuss Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO, and more. 

“Ukraine is on an irreversible path to NATO": Zelensky had a conversation with Starmer14.02.25, 11:34 • 70320 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

