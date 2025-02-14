British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

The British Prime Minister confirmed that support for Ukraine would remain unchanged for as long as necessary. He also emphasized that no negotiations on Ukraine could take place without its participation, and that Kyiv could count on the UK's assistance and security guarantees.

“The prime minister reaffirmed the UK's commitment to ensuring that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to NATO, as agreed by the allies at the Washington summit last year,” Starmer said.

Recall

Senior U.S. official John Cole said Thursday that the United States is not ruling out Ukraine's potential membership in NATO or a negotiated return to its borders by 2014, contradicting comments made this week by the U.S. Defense Secretary ahead of possible peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.