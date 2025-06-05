Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

US President Donald Trump has banned citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States and imposed restrictions on residents of 7 more countries. This is reported by CNN with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that US President Donald Trump announced a ban on entry into the United States for citizens from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Myanmar, also known as Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

According to CNN, the ban was introduced with reference to "security risks".

President Trump is fulfilling his promise to protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors who want to come to our country and harm us. These sound restrictions apply only to individual countries and include places where there is no adequate screening, where there is a high level of overdue visas, or where information about identities and threats is not provided - Deputy White House Press Secretary Abigail Jackson wrote on social network X.

Partial restrictions will apply to citizens of the following seven countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

The ban provides exceptions for legal permanent residents, valid visa holders, certain visa categories, and persons whose entry is in the national interests of the United States.

According to a White House official, Trump made the final decision to sign this decree after an anti-Semitic attack in Colorado. He had considered the issue before, but Sunday's attack accelerated the decision.

Let us remind you

The Trump administration ordered to suspend enrollment for student visas and expand the verification of social networks of applicants. This is due to increased control over universities and protests.

US to Revoke Visas of Chinese Students Amid Escalating Crackdown