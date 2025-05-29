$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 26678 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 78426 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 86276 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 98542 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 95289 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 167896 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 72796 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 190599 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 238572 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113747 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

US to Revoke Visas of Chinese Students Amid Escalating Crackdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The US plans to revoke visas for Chinese students affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party or critical industries. This could escalate tensions between America and China.

US to Revoke Visas of Chinese Students Amid Escalating Crackdown

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that the US plans to begin an "aggressive" revocation of visas for Chinese students, demonstrating the Trump administration's commitment to tightening controls on foreigners studying at American universities. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details 

Rubio said that among the students who will be affected are "those with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields." He also added that the US will tighten controls "on all future visa applications from the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong."

In 2024, China had the second largest number of students in the US after India. China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment made outside of business hours.

The decision was made just weeks after the US and China agreed to a truce in their tariff war. The issue of visa cancellation may now become another hot topic between the world's two largest economies, potentially undermining the progress made in resolving trade.

Foreign students sue the Trump administration over visa cancellations15.04.25, 00:23 • 6718 views

The unfriendly move by the US will also exacerbate tensions over China's sale of sophisticated microchips and Beijing's determination to restrict US access to rare earth metals, which has not subsided even after the breakthrough agreement in Geneva to drastically reduce tariffs for 90 days, as officials are trying to reach a broader agreement during the preferential period.

These actions are aimed at building a wall between the two countries. I don't think it will help facilitate future trade negotiations between the two sides.

- said Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

The White House's new decision against students and science comes after Rubio ordered US embassies around the world to suspend student visa interviews. As the administration considers strengthening the verification of applicants' profiles on social media. This is another attempt by President Donald Trump to restrict the entry of foreign students to American schools over claims that they may pose a threat to US national security.

Von der Leyen called Trump's war on universities a "giant miscalculation" and urged scientists to choose Europe05.05.25, 13:52 • 5967 views

The White House has launched a serious war on universities, which initially focused on elite universities such as Harvard and Columbia, due to anti-Semitism. This has escalated into an even greater attack on the role of US higher education and foreign students, whose tuition is an important source of revenue for schools across the country.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Geneva
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
India
Hong Kong
China
United States
