Von der Leyen called Trump's war on universities a "giant miscalculation" and urged scientists to choose Europe

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32333 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67676 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78908 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 132033 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166505 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193404 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106721 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100837 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101714 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67513 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2.9m/s
56%
746 mm
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 40089 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 36668 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26143 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17592 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13926 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 67676 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 78908 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193404 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 91743 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 114715 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 14224 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17869 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26418 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 23505 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 41228 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Von der Leyen called Trump's war on universities a "giant miscalculation" and urged scientists to choose Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3136 views

The head of the European Commission criticized Trump for suppressing science and urged scientists to choose Europe. She announced a program worth 500 million euros to attract foreign researchers.

Von der Leyen called Trump's war on universities a "giant miscalculation" and urged scientists to choose Europe

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, criticized the Donald Trump administration's policy on higher education in the United States, calling the attack on science and the reduction of funding a "giant miscalculation" and announced a new program for European researchers. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

"The role of science in the modern world is being questioned. Investments in fundamental, free and open research are being questioned. What a giant miscalculation," said von der Leyen. "Science has no passport, gender, ethnicity or political party."

According to the media, during a speech with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Sorbonne University in Paris, von der Leyen said that the "Choose Europe for Science" initiative will put forward a program worth 500 million euros for the period from 2025 to 2027 to attract foreign researchers in order to "help the best and brightest researchers and scientists from Europe and around the world."

At the same time, a number of speakers at the event condemned the actions of the Trump administration, in particular attempts to cut federal funding for universities and threats to cut support for educational institutions such as Harvard. Some of them called it a manifestation of "reverse enlightenment."

The Trump administration froze more than $2.2 billion for Harvard University15.04.25, 03:35 • 7391 view

According to reports, von der Leyen, in turn, did not name either American researchers or Trump, but her goals were clear. During her speech, she cited the story of Maria Curie as an example — a scientist who fled from Russian-occupied Poland to France, where she reached scientific heights.

Von der Leyen also announced that she would put forward a "European Innovation Act" and a "Startup and Scale-up Strategy." According to her, these initiatives are aimed at reducing bureaucratic barriers and expanding access to venture capital in order to more effectively turn scientific developments into business opportunities.

She also promised to legally codify the freedom of scientific research on the continent by proposing a "European Research Area Act."

Von der Leyen added that she wants EU countries to spend 3% of their gross domestic product on research by 2030.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Reuters wrote that Harvard risks losing the right to enroll foreign students and funding due to US requirements to provide information about student visa holders suspected of illegal activities.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Harvard University
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
$60.46
Bitcoin
$94,153.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.93
Золото
$3,321.94
Ethereum
$1,805.07