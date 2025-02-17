Poland will not send troops to Ukraine - Tusk

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37688 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103131 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67135 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115501 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100641 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112857 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152152 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64916 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108823 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79005 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44346 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71784 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103131 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115501 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142915 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175314 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71784 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133850 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135727 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164058 views
Actual
Poland will not send troops to Ukraine - Tusk

Poland will not send troops to Ukraine - Tusk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26578 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the country does not plan to send troops to Ukraine. At the same time, Poland is to play a special role through close cooperation with Ukraine, the EU, the US and other partners.

Poland does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk today ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Paris on the continent's response to possible peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, writes UNN.

We do not plan to send Polish soldiers to Ukrainian territory

- said Tusk, as quoted by the press service of the Polish Prime Minister's Office.

At the same time, he noted that "Poland has a special role to play". "We have very good relations with the USA, we meet NATO standards on armaments. Poland is very interested in providing assistance to Ukraine. As a neighboring country, we have a special reputation and we have to play a positive role through the closest possible cooperation between Poland, Ukraine, the EU, the USA and such European countries as the UK and Norway," Tusk said.

The Polish Prime Minister also noted that "it is in the interest of Europe and the United States to cooperate as closely as possible, despite the differences and emotions that may accompany such cooperation".

And he added that "as Europe, we will not be able to effectively help Ukraine if we do not immediately take practical steps regarding our own defense capability".

"In Paris, I will warn against any possible voices that would like to introduce some kind of competitive game between the EU and the USA. There can be no room for "EU or USA" here. This follows from a realistic assessment of the potential, as well as a full awareness that so far it is this cooperation that has guaranteed security for both Poland and the entire Western world. And no one should expose these relations to unnecessary tension," Tusk said.

"There is no doubt that real security guarantees and resilience of borders for Ukraine must be the result of cooperation of the whole of Europe, the USA and NATO," Tusk said.

"I will once again appeal to our European partners and allies on this. We need to take immediate and large-scale measures. I am talking here about decisions, about financing, about logistics, about political decisions, when it comes to the defense capability of the European Union and European countries," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Pentagon chief explains why NATO should spend 5% of GDP on defense02.13.25, 11:05 • 35097 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising