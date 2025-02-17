Poland will not send troops to Ukraine - Tusk

Poland does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk today ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Paris on the continent's response to possible peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, writes UNN.

We do not plan to send Polish soldiers to Ukrainian territory - said Tusk, as quoted by the press service of the Polish Prime Minister's Office.

At the same time, he noted that "Poland has a special role to play". "We have very good relations with the USA, we meet NATO standards on armaments. Poland is very interested in providing assistance to Ukraine. As a neighboring country, we have a special reputation and we have to play a positive role through the closest possible cooperation between Poland, Ukraine, the EU, the USA and such European countries as the UK and Norway," Tusk said.

The Polish Prime Minister also noted that "it is in the interest of Europe and the United States to cooperate as closely as possible, despite the differences and emotions that may accompany such cooperation".

And he added that "as Europe, we will not be able to effectively help Ukraine if we do not immediately take practical steps regarding our own defense capability".

"In Paris, I will warn against any possible voices that would like to introduce some kind of competitive game between the EU and the USA. There can be no room for "EU or USA" here. This follows from a realistic assessment of the potential, as well as a full awareness that so far it is this cooperation that has guaranteed security for both Poland and the entire Western world. And no one should expose these relations to unnecessary tension," Tusk said.

"There is no doubt that real security guarantees and resilience of borders for Ukraine must be the result of cooperation of the whole of Europe, the USA and NATO," Tusk said.

"I will once again appeal to our European partners and allies on this. We need to take immediate and large-scale measures. I am talking here about decisions, about financing, about logistics, about political decisions, when it comes to the defense capability of the European Union and European countries," the Polish Prime Minister said.

