Ukraine deserves peace through strength - von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. She published the statement on her social media page following the meeting of European leaders in Paris, UNN reports .

Today in Paris, we reaffirmed that Ukraine deserves peace through strength. A peace based on respect for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, with reliable security guarantees - wrote von der Leyen.

She emphasized that Europe is fulfilling its share of military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, the President of the European Commission emphasized the importance of strengthening the EU's own defense capabilities.

“We need a surge in the development of European defense,” she added.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized today's meeting of European leaders in Paris.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez saidthat Europe wants peace based on the principles of the international order.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that no peace can be imposed on Ukraine - it must determine its own future.

Starmer announced his readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine to ensure peace agreements.

At the same time, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saidthat Poland would continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in the logistics and humanitarian sphere, but that sending Polish troops was not being considered.

Europe must step up to protect Ukraine's long-term security - Starmer