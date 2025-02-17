ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 41075 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 66066 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103915 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116081 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100771 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112945 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116670 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152481 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Ukraine deserves peace through strength - von der Leyen

Ukraine deserves peace through strength - von der Leyen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49220 views

The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. She published the statement on her social media page following the meeting of European leaders in Paris, UNN reports

Today in Paris, we reaffirmed that Ukraine deserves peace through strength. A peace based on respect for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, with reliable security guarantees

She emphasized that Europe is fulfilling its share of military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, the President of the European Commission emphasized the importance of strengthening the EU's own defense capabilities.

“We need a surge in the development of European defense,” she added.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized today's  meeting of European leaders in Paris. 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez saidthat Europe wants peace based on the principles of the international order. 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that no peace can be imposed on Ukraine - it must determine its own future. 

Starmer announced his readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine to ensure peace agreements. 

At the same time, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saidthat Poland would continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in the logistics and humanitarian sphere, but that sending Polish troops was not being considered.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

