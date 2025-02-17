Europe must step up to protect Ukraine's long-term security - Starmer

Countries across Europe should "strengthen" their defense capabilities and funding to protect Ukraine. This was stated by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

Details

The UK and Europe face a "generational challenge" and "more needs to be done" to protect Ukraine's long-term security, he added.

His comments came ahead of an emergency meeting in Paris, where European leaders will discuss concerns about the US and Russia's push for peace talks that would isolate the continent.

Representatives of the US and Russia are to meet on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, without the participation of Europe and Ukraine.

We need to strengthen our collective response in Europe, and by that I mean capabilities. By that, I mean a full role when it comes to protecting Ukraine's sovereignty if there is a peace agreement, - Sir Keir said.

Addendum

This comes after the Prime Minister saidthat he is "ready and willing" to deploy British troops to Ukraine to help guarantee its security as part of a peace deal.

Earlier, Sir Keir had only hinted that British troops could be involved in the defense of Ukraine after the ceasefire.

"Securing a lasting peace in Ukraine that guarantees its sovereignty in the long term is essential" to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from ‘further aggression in the future,’ he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

Recall

On February 17, European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine's security and defense. The meeting is a response to the US statements and an attempt by Europe to assume security guarantees for Ukraine.

EU should be involved in talks with Russia on war to outline future European security architecture - Costa