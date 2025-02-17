Europe must step up to protect Ukraine's long-term security - Starmer

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 30813 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 52440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58117 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113165 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100134 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112476 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116637 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150712 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115136 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57239 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107421 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 69761 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 32981 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 58424 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113165 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141545 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173991 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 25702 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 58418 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133309 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135193 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163572 views
Actual
Europe must step up to protect Ukraine's long-term security - Starmer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23300 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that European countries should strengthen their defense capabilities to protect Ukraine.

Countries across Europe should "strengthen" their defense capabilities and funding to protect Ukraine. This was stated by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

Details

The UK and Europe face a "generational challenge" and "more needs to be done" to protect Ukraine's long-term security, he added.

His comments came ahead of an emergency meeting in Paris, where European leaders will discuss concerns about the US and Russia's push for peace talks that would isolate the continent.

Representatives of the US and Russia are to meet on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, without the participation of Europe and Ukraine.

We need to strengthen our collective response in Europe, and by that I mean capabilities. By that, I mean a full role when it comes to protecting Ukraine's sovereignty if there is a peace agreement,

- Sir Keir said.

Addendum

This comes after the Prime Minister saidthat he is "ready and willing" to deploy British troops to Ukraine to help guarantee its security as part of a peace deal.

Earlier, Sir Keir had only hinted that British troops could be involved in the defense of Ukraine after the ceasefire.

"Securing a lasting peace in Ukraine that guarantees its sovereignty in the long term is essential" to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from ‘further aggression in the future,’ he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

Recall

On February 17, European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine's security and defense. The meeting is a response to the US statements and an attempt by Europe to assume security guarantees for Ukraine.

EU should be involved in talks with Russia on war to outline future European security architecture - Costa17.02.25, 11:02 • 41264 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
parisParis
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising