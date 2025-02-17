EU should be involved in talks with Russia on war to outline future European security architecture - Costa

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

EU should be involved in talks with Russia on war to outline future European security architecture - Costa

EU should be involved in talks with Russia on war to outline future European security architecture - Costa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41265 views

President of the European Council Costa insists on the EU's participation in negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia poses a global threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire European security.

Russia is a global threat, not just to Ukraine, so Europeans should be key participants in the development of a new security architecture. This was stated by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa to The Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to The Financial Times, last week Trump announced bilateral talks with Putin to end the nearly three-year war, which alarmed European capitals who fear that a deal could be struck without their participation.

If Trump really wants Europeans to take more responsibility for their own security, then of course Europeans should be key players in the development of a new security architecture. This is not just about Ukraine. Negotiations on a new security architecture must take into account that Russia is a global threat, not just to Ukraine,

- Koshta said.

Costa's remarks came as European capitals reeled from a week of unexpected statements from the Trump administration, including talks on Saudi Arabia between Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov and a sharp speech by Vice President J.D. Vance accusing European governments of violating the rule of law and suffering from a “threat from within” that was more dangerous than Russia.

On Saturday, Trump's representative to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said that European countries would not have a “seat at the table” in the talks, but that their views could be taken into account.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview on CBS News that Ukraine and the Europeans would have to be involved in negotiations to end the war.

The Financial Times quoted sources as saying that the US had sent European capitals a request for information on what weapons, money, and peacekeeping troops they could provide to post-conflict Ukraine, which officials said was an opportunity to lobby for the right to influence the negotiations.

The negotiations are between the warring parties. Of course, there is a need to negotiate between Ukraine and Russia. But this war in Ukraine is not only about Ukraine. It is about European security,

European Council chief: concessions before negotiations are a huge mistake, so EU will continue to support Ukraine15.02.25, 13:23 • 20422 views

On the eve of his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin demanded that NATO reduce its defense deployment in Eastern Europe. NATO and its member states refused to do so.

Costa cited Russia's aggressive stance toward the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which are members of the EU and NATO, as well as the occupation of territory in the states on the EU's eastern flank as reasons why Brussels should have participated in the talks.

Russia clearly poses a threat to the sovereignty of the Baltic States, to our eastern border. They have a military presence in Moldova, in Georgia,

- Kostya emphasized.

US Secretary of State: the next days and weeks will show whether Putin wants peace16.02.25, 23:18 • 35157 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

