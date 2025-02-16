US Secretary of State: the next days and weeks will show whether Putin wants peace

The next few days and weeks will determine whether Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is really interested in peace in Ukraine. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS News, UNN reports.

Rubio was asked whether he really believed that Vladimir Putin would be willing to negotiate and make concessions to end the war.

President Trump had a conversation with Vladimir Putin last week, and in that conversation, Vladimir Putin expressed his interest in peace, and the president expressed his desire to see this conflict end in a way that is lasting and protects Ukrainian sovereignty, and that is a lasting peace... That's the right decision. Obviously, it has to be followed by action, so the next few weeks and days will determine how serious this is or not. In the end, peace is not established with a phone call - Rubio replied.

He also emphasized that there is still much work to be done to resolve the war in Ukraine.

"But I believe that even the longest journey begins with the first step. We will see what happens next, hopefully something good," said the US Secretary of State.

Recall

Ukraine's President saidthat Putin is afraid of Trump, which could push him to peace talks. Zelensky also warned the world not to trust the Russian dictator's statements, calling him a murderer.

