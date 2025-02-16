US Secretary of State: the next days and weeks will show whether Putin wants peace

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21501 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 62508 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 86462 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109264 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84421 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101607 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154964 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98621 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 67082 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 36742 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99229 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109264 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119817 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154964 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145462 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177734 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60242 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99229 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134778 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136682 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164864 views
US Secretary of State: the next days and weeks will show whether Putin wants peace

US Secretary of State: the next days and weeks will show whether Putin wants peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35158 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the coming weeks will show Putin's real interest in peace. This became known after Putin's conversation with Trump, where they discussed a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The next few days and weeks will determine whether Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is really interested in peace in Ukraine. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

Rubio was asked whether he really believed that Vladimir Putin would be willing to negotiate and make concessions to end the war.

President Trump had a conversation with Vladimir Putin last week, and in that conversation, Vladimir Putin expressed his interest in peace, and the president expressed his desire to see this conflict end in a way that is lasting and protects Ukrainian sovereignty, and that is a lasting peace... That's the right decision. Obviously, it has to be followed by action, so the next few weeks and days will determine how serious this is or not. In the end, peace is not established with a phone call

- Rubio replied.

He also emphasized that there is still much work to be done to resolve the war in Ukraine.

"But I believe that even the longest journey begins with the first step. We will see what happens next, hopefully something good," said the US Secretary of State.

Recall

Ukraine's President saidthat Putin is afraid of Trump, which could push him to peace talks. Zelensky also warned the world not to trust the Russian dictator's statements, calling him a murderer.

Trump aims to end Russia's war in Ukraine by Easter, but EU officials expect different timeline for settlement - Bloomberg16.02.25, 20:08 • 42658 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising