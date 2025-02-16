Trump aims to end Russia's war in Ukraine by Easter, but EU officials expect different timeline for settlement - Bloomberg

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 18418 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 59611 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 83555 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82388 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119287 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101482 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113123 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116764 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154588 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 96292 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 64489 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 33940 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95916 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56665 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108505 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119287 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154588 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145114 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 177391 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56665 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95916 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134658 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136563 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164758 views
Trump aims to end Russia's war in Ukraine by Easter, but EU officials expect different timeline for settlement - Bloomberg

Trump aims to end Russia's war in Ukraine by Easter, but EU officials expect different timeline for settlement - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42658 views

The Trump administration has informed European officials of plans to end the war by Easter. Experts believe this plan is ambitious but unrealistic, expecting a settlement by 2025.

The Trump administration has told European officials that it wants to achieve an end to Russia's war in Ukraine by Easter. However, some officials commented to Bloomberg that this plan is ambitious but potentially unrealistic - it is much more likely that a settlement will be reached by 2025.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg news agency.

Details

President Donald Trump insists on a quick end to the war in Ukraine. 

The administration of the newly elected US president has told European officials that it wants to ensure a settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war before Easter. This was reported by sources familiar with the conversations. At the same time, officials believe that such a pace of negotiations is potentially unrealistic, even if they begin this week in Saudi Arabia with the participation of senior U.S. and Russian officials.

It is much more likely that the resolution will be adopted by the end of this year, the publication reports.

The US strategy risks playing into the hands of the Kremlin dictator, as Trump "gave away significant leverage before the talks even began."  Christoph Heusgen, chairman of the conference, in an interview with Oliver Crook of Bloomberg Television, said that the current attempts are more like appeasement. "He senses weakness," Heusgen added, reflecting on his relationship with the Russian president

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday on social media that he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Ukraine and how to create peace with "Europeans at the center of the process.

On Monday, Macron will receive his counterparts from Germany, the UK, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark: On 17 February, the leaders of the leading European countries will meet in Paris to discuss security and defence issues amid growing challenges in the context of Russia's war in Ukraine.

They are expected to discuss the readiness to form peacekeeping troops for deployment in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Trump's team assured the media that the United States is constantly interacting with its Ukrainian counterparts, including high-level meetings in Munich and Kyiv that took place recently. 

Recall

peskov said that after trump's phone call with Putin, the countries will solve problems through dialogue. The Kremlin assures that the new dialogue will be "about peace" and invites Trump to visit Russia.

Steven Witkoff and National Security Advisor Waltz travel to Saudi Arabia for talks.

Forcing Russia to a just peace: Zelenskyy meets with NATO Secretary General in Munich14.02.25, 22:58 • 78188 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
mohammed-bin-salmanMohammed bin Salman
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
denmarkDenmark
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising