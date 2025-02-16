The Trump administration has told European officials that it wants to achieve an end to Russia's war in Ukraine by Easter. However, some officials commented to Bloomberg that this plan is ambitious but potentially unrealistic - it is much more likely that a settlement will be reached by 2025.

President Donald Trump insists on a quick end to the war in Ukraine.

The administration of the newly elected US president has told European officials that it wants to ensure a settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war before Easter. This was reported by sources familiar with the conversations. At the same time, officials believe that such a pace of negotiations is potentially unrealistic, even if they begin this week in Saudi Arabia with the participation of senior U.S. and Russian officials.

It is much more likely that the resolution will be adopted by the end of this year, the publication reports.

The US strategy risks playing into the hands of the Kremlin dictator, as Trump "gave away significant leverage before the talks even began." Christoph Heusgen, chairman of the conference, in an interview with Oliver Crook of Bloomberg Television, said that the current attempts are more like appeasement. "He senses weakness," Heusgen added, reflecting on his relationship with the Russian president

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday on social media that he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Ukraine and how to create peace with "Europeans at the center of the process.

On Monday, Macron will receive his counterparts from Germany, the UK, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark: On 17 February, the leaders of the leading European countries will meet in Paris to discuss security and defence issues amid growing challenges in the context of Russia's war in Ukraine.

They are expected to discuss the readiness to form peacekeeping troops for deployment in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Trump's team assured the media that the United States is constantly interacting with its Ukrainian counterparts, including high-level meetings in Munich and Kyiv that took place recently.

