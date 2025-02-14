Forcing Russia to a just peace: Zelenskyy meets with NATO Secretary General in Munich

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports citing the Presidential Office.

According to the OP, the leaders discussed coordination with Allies to form a common position on ending the war and forcing Russia to bring about a just and lasting peace. If the aggressor state is not stopped now, it may become a threat to any NATO country later.

The President also noted that one of the conditions for ending the war should be reliable security guarantees.

Zelenskyy also thanked for the continued support of Ukraine and noted the importance of the Ramstein meetings and the NATO-Ukraine Council held in Brussels. Kyiv expects that all the decisions taken will be implemented as soon as possible.

In addition, the meeting discussed the defense needs of Ukrainian soldiers, in particular artillery.

