Ukraine has never been promised NATO membership as part of peace deal - Rutte

NATO countries have committed themselves to Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance, but Ukraine has never been promised that it will become a NATO member as part of the peace agreement with Russia. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a briefing, UNN reports.

You know, in Washington, NATO made a commitment to Ukraine's future membership in NATO, but there was no specific agreement on when the peace talks would start and end, ending with NATO membership for sure. It could be, but it was not clearly stated. I have consistently said that regardless of the outcome, we must ensure that Vladimir Putin never tries to attack Ukraine. This is critically important - Rütte said.

He noted that 5-10 options were discussed yesterday on how to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, but "Ukraine has never been promised that NATO membership would be part of the peace agreement.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte saidthat negotiations with Russia will end only if they have a long-term result. He refuted the idea that Ukraine's position was weak and emphasized the importance of Western support.