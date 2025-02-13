Rutte says NATO will discuss US statements on Ukraine peace settlement

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13871 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54993 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78955 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107252 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79209 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118447 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113105 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116747 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153990 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92469 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60371 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29060 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90386 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107252 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118447 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153990 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144558 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176860 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51064 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90386 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134502 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136417 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164629 views
Rutte says NATO will discuss US statements on Ukraine peace settlement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27223 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a discussion of Trump's recent statements on peace in Ukraine. Rutte emphasized the importance of achieving peace from a position of strength and avoiding a “Minsk-3” situation.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the recent statements by US President Donald Trump about a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia would be discussed. However, he noted that NATO and the White House share a common view that Ukraine should achieve this peace from a position of strength.

He said this before a meeting of NATO defense ministers, UNN reports .

Of course, we will discuss Ukraine during lunch. Yesterday, what we heard from the White House needs to be discussed, but there is a common opinion. First of all, we need Ukraine to get peace, and secondly, we need Ukraine to get this peace from a position of strength. In no case should we have a situation like Minsk 3, when peace is not sustainable. So we will discuss this

- Rütte said.

Trump does not believe Ukraine will return to 2014 borders13.02.25, 01:46 • 101646 views

Context

Trump said he had a “productive” phone call with Putin on February 12, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and other topics. The two sides agreed to start talks and visit each other's countries.

 Trump also announced plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia.  

On February 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump also had a telephone conversation. The two presidents discussed the possibilities of achieving peace, technological possibilities, and Trump informed about the details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of the OP Yermak noted that Zelensky and Trump agreed to immediately start the work of teams to end the war.

 Pentagon chief says Trump's plan to end the war is not a betrayal of Ukrainian soldiers. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

