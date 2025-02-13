Rutte says NATO will discuss US statements on Ukraine peace settlement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the recent statements by US President Donald Trump about a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia would be discussed. However, he noted that NATO and the White House share a common view that Ukraine should achieve this peace from a position of strength.

He said this before a meeting of NATO defense ministers, UNN reports .

Of course, we will discuss Ukraine during lunch. Yesterday, what we heard from the White House needs to be discussed, but there is a common opinion. First of all, we need Ukraine to get peace, and secondly, we need Ukraine to get this peace from a position of strength. In no case should we have a situation like Minsk 3, when peace is not sustainable. So we will discuss this - Rütte said.

Trump does not believe Ukraine will return to 2014 borders

Context

Trump said he had a “productive” phone call with Putin on February 12, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and other topics. The two sides agreed to start talks and visit each other's countries.

Trump also announced plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia.

On February 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump also had a telephone conversation. The two presidents discussed the possibilities of achieving peace, technological possibilities, and Trump informed about the details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of the OP Yermak noted that Zelensky and Trump agreed to immediately start the work of teams to end the war.

