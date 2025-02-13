Trump does not believe Ukraine will return to 2014 borders
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has said that he believes it is unlikely that Ukraine will return to the 2014 borders. At the same time, he suggests that some of the occupied territories may return to Ukrainian control.
U.S. President Donald Trump considers it unlikely that Ukraine will return to the 2014 borders. He does not believe that Kyiv will regain control of the territories seized by Russia. He said this at a press conference in the Oval Office, UNN reports.
Ukraine's return to the 2014 borders is unlikely. Ukraine is unlikely to return the territories seized by Russia,
At the same time, Trump has repeated several times that he believes that some of the territories occupied by Russia will return to Ukraine's control.
In addition, Trump has not ruled out visiting Ukraine in the near future.
