Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

According to preliminary information, the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out by ballistic missiles with cluster munitions. As a result of the attack, 28 people were injured, including 2 children. 15 apartment buildings were destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to preliminary information, the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out by ballistic missiles with cluster munitions. That is why the affected areas are very large - the official said in a post.

"According to preliminary information, 15 apartment buildings were damaged. An examination of the affected area is underway," added the Mayor of Kharkiv.

At 06:25, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov wrote in his Telegram that there were already 2 children among the victims.

Among the victims are two children: 4 years old and 2.8 years old - informed Syniehubov.

At 06:30, he updated the data on the victims.

"The number of wounded in Kharkiv as a result of the morning shelling has increased to 28," the official said.

On the morning of April 18, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with missiles. The city authorities reported a hit in a multi-story building.

