One dead, 20 injured, including a child: consequences of the missile strike on Kharkiv

Russia attacked a densely populated area of Kharkiv. City authorities reported a missile hitting several high-rise buildings. Currently, there are reports of 20 injured, including a young child. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, and the Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to preliminary information, the missile strike hit apartment buildings in the Osnovyanskyi district - wrote Oleh Syniehubov at 05:32.

"The occupiers struck a densely populated area of Kharkiv," he added.

According to preliminary data, 20 people were injured - the official said in a statement.

According to Ihor Terekhov, there is a young child among the injured.

"Information has been received about one person killed in their own apartment," he added at 05:51.

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble