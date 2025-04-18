$41.220.04
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 18898 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 34938 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101274 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74295 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81275 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 79076 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64102 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54334 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56243 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58465 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

One dead, 20 injured, including a child: consequences of the missile strike on Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4022 views

Russia attacked a residential area of Kharkiv. The missile hit multi-story buildings, there is one dead, among the 20 injured - a child.

One dead, 20 injured, including a child: consequences of the missile strike on Kharkiv

Russia attacked a densely populated area of Kharkiv. City authorities reported a missile hitting several high-rise buildings. Currently, there are reports of 20 injured, including a young child. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, and the Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to preliminary information, the missile strike hit apartment buildings in the Osnovyanskyi district

- wrote Oleh Syniehubov at 05:32.

"The occupiers struck a densely populated area of Kharkiv," he added.

According to preliminary data, 20 people were injured

- the official said in a statement.

According to Ihor Terekhov, there is a young child among the injured.

"Information has been received about one person killed in their own apartment," he added at 05:51.

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble18.04.25, 04:32 • 13501 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
