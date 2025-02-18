Europe is ready to “take the lead” in providing security guarantees to Ukraine

The leaders of the European Union have reaffirmed their intention to achieve "peace through strength" in Ukraine, provided that its sovereignty, territorial integrity and reliable security guarantees are preserved. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page on the X network of the President of the European Council Antonio Costa and the Twitter account (X) of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Following a meeting with leaders of a number of European countries in the French capital, the NATO Secretary General noted that "Europe is ready and willing to strengthen itself, to take the initiative to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

Rutte also emphasized that this is his "view of the current meeting in Paris.

Europe is ready and willing to step up. To lead the provision of security guarantees for Ukraine. Ready and willing to invest much more in our security - the NATO Secretary General said in a post .

In addition, Rutte spoke of the need to further define the details, but added that "the commitments are clear.

According to European Council President Antonio Costa, Europe is "making its full contribution to military aid for Ukraine.

Today in Paris, we reaffirmed that Ukraine deserves peace through strength. A peace that respects its independence, territorial integrity and strong security guarantees. Europe is making its full contribution to military assistance for Ukraine - António Costa wrote.

"At the same time, we need a surge in European defense," he added.

The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saidthat peace cannot be imposed on Ukraine and that it must determine its own future. Germany will continue to support Ukraine and its path to the EU.

