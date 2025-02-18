Europe is ready to “take the lead” in providing security guarantees to Ukraine

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 30671 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 52352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113136 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100128 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112470 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116637 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150693 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115136 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57156 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107403 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 69654 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 32840 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 58234 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100192 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150693 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141527 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173972 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 25578 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 58234 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133299 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135183 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163566 views
Europe is ready to “take the lead” in providing security guarantees to Ukraine

Europe is ready to “take the lead” in providing security guarantees to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105324 views

At a meeting in Paris, EU leaders supported the “peace through strength” strategy for Ukraine. Europe is ready to increase military assistance and provide security guarantees while preserving Ukraine's sovereignty.

The leaders of the European Union have reaffirmed their intention to achieve "peace through strength" in Ukraine, provided that its sovereignty, territorial integrity and reliable security guarantees are preserved. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page on the X network of the President of the European Council Antonio Costa and the Twitter account (X) of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Details

Following a meeting with leaders of a number of European countries in the French capital, the NATO Secretary General noted that "Europe is ready and willing to strengthen itself, to take the initiative to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

Summit in Paris: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez emphasizes the importance of peace for Ukraine17.02.25, 18:41 • 27438 views

Rutte also emphasized that this is his "view of the current meeting in Paris.

Europe is ready and willing to step up. To lead the provision of security guarantees for Ukraine. Ready and willing to invest much more in our security

- the NATO Secretary General said in a post .

In addition, Rutte spoke of the need to further define the details, but added that "the commitments are clear.

According to European Council President Antonio Costa, Europe is "making its full contribution to military aid for Ukraine.

Today in Paris, we reaffirmed that Ukraine deserves peace through strength. A peace that respects its independence, territorial integrity and strong security guarantees. Europe is making its full contribution to military assistance for Ukraine

- António Costa wrote.  

"At the same time, we need a surge in European defense," he added.

Recall

The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saidthat peace cannot be imposed on Ukraine and that it must determine its own future. Germany will continue to support Ukraine and its path to the EU.

“In the near future": EU ambassadors plan to discuss providing Ukraine with 5 billion euros in military aid17.02.25, 21:40 • 34102 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
parisParis
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising