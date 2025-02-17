Summit in Paris: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez emphasizes the importance of peace for Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Europe seeks peace based on the principles of international order.

He wrote about this in his post on the social network X, UNN reports.

Europe wants peace. A peace that preserves the principles on which the international order is based - said Sanchez.

He said that today he will take part in a summit in Paris to discuss the situation related to the war in Ukraine.

A just peace for Ukraine and the European security architecture are inseparable - emphasized the Spanish Prime Minister.

A meeting of world leaders is taking place in Paris to discuss the war in Ukraine, support for the country, and security guarantees in Europe.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized today's meeting of European leaders in Paris.